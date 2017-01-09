Pres. elect Trump fires back at Meryl Streep for Globe’s speech

This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep on Sunday night called out the Republican’s “performance” on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter. She said Trump’s actions “kind of broke my heart.”

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump called Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also says he wasn’t mocking the reporter, but instead was showing him “groveling” about changing a story he had written.

Streep’s remarks drew a backlash from some conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain, who tweeted that Streep’s speech was “why Trump won.”

