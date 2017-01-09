Rescued Scioto County dog recovering at MedVet

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A dog is recovering at a Central Ohio veterinary hospital after she was left chained and without access to food outside of a home in Scioto County.

The Ohio SPCA rescued the severely emaciated dog and brought her to MedVet in Worthington.

“It’s definitely sad circumstances,” said Dr. Roger Hostutler, a veterinary specialist at MedVet. “You obviously don’t want to see that as a veterinarian or anybody that loves pets. It’s hard to see them like that.”

The dog, who is being called Ruby, is improving slowly, as she receives supportive care such as intravenous fluids and deworming medications to prevent parasitic infections.

“The biggest thing with these guys is gradual reintroduction of food, cause if we put food back on board too quickly, then they can get some metabolic disturbances,” Hostutler said.

Ruby had also recently given birth to three puppies, according to the SPCA. One of the puppies survived and is being bottle-fed by another veterinarian.

The Scioto County Sheriff is investigating the case. It is not yet clear what charges could be filed.

Noah Turner, operations director and response team leader for the Ohio SPCA, described the situation as “obviously deliberate neglect.”

“When we come across an animal like this, it’s really hard to understand how somebody can be inside their home while they have an animal outside of their home that looks like this,” Turner said Thursday. “This animal has no fat reserves left on its body. It’s completely underweight. All bones are exposed. There was no nutrients inside of the mother dog to care for its babies or anything like that.”

Turner said the dog appeared to have been in that condition for some time and emphasized the importance of people reporting animal neglect or cruelty if they see it.

“It’s important that people just don’t turn away,” Turner said. “They reach out, call the police, look up their local humane society, call the Ohio SPCA and report animals that they see that are in these kind of conditions, because far too often, we get there too late, we hear about it too late and nothing can be done to help any of them.”

Hostutler said he expects Ruby will be placed in foster care on Tuesday or Wednesday.

To help Ruby or other dogs, the SPCA urges people to visit their website at ohiospca.org.