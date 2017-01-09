Road crews prepare for icy morning commute

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With a little light snow, sleet, and freezing rain, tomorrow’s morning commute will be slick. City and state road crews are already preparing.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials surveyed state roads ahead of tomorrow morning’s freezing rain. ODOT Supervisor Shawn Rostorfer says, “freezing rain is really tough.” He explains, The term among the workers is salt eaters. We call them salt eaters because it takes a lot of salt to combat the ice.”

Rostorfer has to decide where that salt or other chemicals must be laid ahead of Tuesday morning’s freezing rain. He eyes the main roads in Franklin County.

Many roads already have leftover salt residue. “You can even see in the lanes that are less traveled on the left, there is a little more residue,” adds Rostorfer.

Some still need more coverage. Rostorfer points out, “This would definitely be a section that we would pre-treat and we will be pre-treating this evening.”

He drives in a circle from I-270 to I-71 over to 670 and back. Rostorfer makes mental notes as he drives. He says crews will definitely start on ramps tonight, “That’s where people are accelerating. They’re slowing down, changes, lanes, changing directions.”

Other crews will treat major stretches of major roadways that have little salt residue left. “We noticed there are some right-hand lands on 270 that will need attention. Also most of the lane of 670,” according to Rostorfer.

More than 100 ODOT crews will begin work overnight. Rostorfer says it will be, “All hands on deck for this.”

He encourages people to plan ahead and give themselves plenty of time in the morning, “If you know it is going to be icy in the morning, make sure you get up and give yourself extra time to get ready. Get out the door a little earlier. Give yourself time to navigate on roads that might be slippery.”

Beechwold Hardware Store owner Malcolm Moore says to plan ahead tonight, “The night before they can put some ice melter out, some sand, kitty litter. The last resort you can actually even use fertilizer.” Small steps now can help you avoid nasty slips in the morning. “This is just preventative maintenance. That’s all there is to it. Keep it simple. Five minute prevention,” explained Moore.