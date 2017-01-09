Search resumes for missing plane over Lake Erie

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources boat heads out to Lake Erie to help in the recovery operation of a missing plane, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 near Cleveland. Crews searching Lake Erie on Friday found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared more than a week ago. (Marvin Fong/The Plain Dealer via AP)
CLEVELAND (AP/WCMH) – A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom.

According to the City of Cleveland, divers and crews started extracting debris from the water around 1:30pm. Investigators are carefully inspecting the removed items.

At first look, officials say the larger pieces appear to be portions of the fuselage. Seats that appear to belong to the aircraft were also recovered.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder and pieces of the aircraft’s tail also were found Friday, along with a seat that might have human remains. The six people who were aboard the plane are presumed dead.

A memorial service was scheduled Monday in Canfield, near Youngstown, for the plane’s pilot, Columbus business executive John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew. A second memorial is planned Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, north of Columbus.

They were returning to Columbus after making the trip to a Cleveland Cavaliers game with their neighbor, 50-year-old Brian Casey, and his 19-year-old daughter, University of Wisconsin-Madison nursing student Megan Casey.

A service to celebrate the Caseys’ lives is scheduled Sunday at Liberty Presbyterian, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

On Monday, a tugboat was being used to break up ice on the lake as divers resumed their search.

Transmissions from a locator beacon detector have helped narrow the search area, but divers have had to move slowly as they follow the signals because of extremely limited visibility. Officials have said they will continue to search until they’re confident they have found all they can.

