Should guns be allowed in checked luggage on airplanes?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday, a TSA spokesman told NBC4 it wouldn’t comment on any possible changes to its firearm policies after the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Investigators said the airport shooter had the gun used in the attack packed inside his checked luggage.

Right now with a few simple steps, nearly anyone can fly with a gun in a checked bag.

“It is a very common practice,” said Perry Township Sgt. Eric Delbert with L.E.P.D. Firearms and Range.

Passengers can travel with a gun as long as the gun is unloaded locked in a hard sided case in checked luggage, and the airline knows.

“Just make sure you declare it and do it the right way and you shouldn’t have any issues,” said Sgt. Delbert.

Sgt. Delbert said he travels all the time with a gun in his packed luggage.

“That’s not necessarily a bad thing, CHL (concealed handgun license) holders are the safest of people out there in regards to crime and firearms so it’s not a bad thing to have a good guy with a firearm.”

On the NBC4 Facebook page, we asked what you think.

David said, “Should be made to check the weapon at a different location, like an office in one of the car rental buildings. You could check it in and out there at each airport.”

Christina wrote, “How about focus on mental health. Carrying a gun in checked luggage isn’t the cause. And banning it isn’t the solution!”

Sgt. Delbert agrees.

“He could have easily walked in off the street in that baggage claim area and done just the same.”

To be clear, it’s illegal to carry-on a gun. TSA screeners took away more than 2,600 guns in 2015, up 20% from 2014.

Here is more from TSA.gov on the TSA policy regarding transporting firearms and ammunition:

You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage.

Contact the TSA Contact Center with questions you have regarding TSA firearm regulations and for clarification on what you may or may not transport in your carry-on or checked baggage.