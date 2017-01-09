Three duck hunters drown after boat capsizes

PORT LAVACA, TX (KPRC) — Three Houston-area hunters were found dead near Red Fish Bay area, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said Starett Burke, Spencer Hall and Chris Ruckman went duck hunting about 4am Friday. Officials said Ruckman’s girlfriend called the Coast Guard when they failed to return as expected.

The first body was recovered after 11am. The second was recovered shortly after and Ruckman was the third body recovered at 4pm, officials said.

The Coast Guard said the three men had two dogs with them to help hunt. At least one of them died.

The Coast Guard confirmed there was a small craft advisory on the water where the men were duck hunting all day Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.