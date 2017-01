ALCOA (WATE/WCMH) — Students at Alcoa City Schools in East Tennessee are safe after their school bus erupted in flames Monday morning.

The students were able to safely evacuate the bus, and another school bus came to transport them to school. According to WATE, no students were injured.

Firefighters tried to control the flames, but the bus was destroyed in the inferno. Officials from the Alcoa Fire Department believe the fire started in the engine and spread to the rest of the bus.