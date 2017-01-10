81-year-old dies after being dragged by car during purse snatching

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC/NBC News/WCMH) — An 81-year-old woman is dead after a violent purse snatching at a Memphis, Tennessee apartment complex.

Memphis Police Department identified the victim as Catherine Wicker.

Investigators say it began Sunday night at the Sycamore Lake Apartments, where Wicker was visiting a friend.

A silver or beige older model Chevrolet Malibu pulled up behind Wicker’s car. As Wicker walked out of her car, a suspect in the Malibu got out of his car and grabbed her purse.

Wicker started to yell and struggled with the suspect until a witness intervened and the suspect ran back to his car. The suspect then backed up and rammed Wicker’s car. He then pulled forward and pinned Wicker against another car.

Wicker then fell under the suspect’s car and was dragged for several feet before the suspect hit another car, backed over Whicker, and drove away.

When officers arrived, they found Wicker in the parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Wicker’s friends are in shock over her death.

“Have some respect for other people’s dignity. Don’t you want to live to be 81 years old?” said BJ Banks, Wicker’s neighbor. “What kind of person are you? Are you that weak and powerless that you have to go and take another person’s live over a couple of dollars?”

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said this horribly violent crime will not be tolerated and vowed to find the person responsible and bring him to justice.

“We’re going to hunt that person down, and that fact that someone would take advantage of an 81-year-old woman should have the entire community outraged,” Rallings told WMC.