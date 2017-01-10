Allegiant Air to begin nonstop flights from Columbus to Destin/Fort Walton Beach

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The airline announced today that the new seasonal flights will begin in May.

According to a release from Allegiant Air, nonstop flights from Columbus, Rickenbacker Airport, to Destin/Fort Walton Beach begin May 25, with one-way fares for as low as $65.

“We’re very excited to announce new service to Destin today, our ninth destination out of Columbus,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “We’re sure that local travelers will enjoy having the opportunity to conveniently get away to the Emerald Coast for less.”

The flights will operate twice weekly between Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS). The flights provide Columbus area travelers with their only nonstop flight option to northwest Florida. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.