Columbus man in hospital after being shot during fight Monday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man says he was shot during a fight in southeast Columbus Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:15 pm, when police were called to the 1500 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a fight.

When they arrived on scene, they were told a shooting had just occurred but the people involved had fled the scene.

Officers were then notified of a walk-in patient at a local hospital, who arrived with a gunshot wound to the chest.

They spoke to the victim, Phillip Stepney, who told them he did not know the individuals who shot him.

The incident is under investigation.