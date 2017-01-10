Couple gets 19K applications for globetrotting nanny position

RIVERTON, UT (WCMH) — How does traveling the world and getting paid to do it sound? One Utah couple is willing to make that happen with one catch: You’d have to help them watch their three kids.

Derek and M’Kenzie Tillotson’s family is living the dream. Beginning this summer, the couple and their three young children will spend a year traveling the world for an entire year. As the planning process got underway, Derek and M’Kenzie realized that a year-long round-the-world trip with three kids would be difficult. So they turned to social media for help finding a nanny.

“When [our youngest daughter] was born, and we just realized, ‘Okay, there’s two of us and three of them,’” Derek said. “We wanted to enjoy this as well.”

“We’re up for an adventure and hope you are, too,” M’Kenzie said in a video posted to YouTube advertising the nanny position.

They weren’t prepared for the number of responses they would receive: 19,000 applications. But the decision isn’t easy.

“I thought there would be the Mary Poppins candidate and she’d fall out of the sky and she’d be so perfect for our family,” Derek told KSTU. “But we’re finding out that everybody is such a great candidate.”

The couple hopes to pick the right nanny by the end of February.

So what’s in store for the lucky applicant?

“We’ll be paying a monthly salary of $1,200 to $1,500 dollars,” Derek said. “From New York city, we would go to Iceland and from Iceland into Scandinavia and then tour the rest of Europe with our family. See places — Turkey and Croatia.”

After that, the Tillotsons plan to head back to Utah for Christmas and then continue the trip west, visiting Hawaii and visiting countries in the Asia-Pacific.

You can follow the family’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram by searching for “Five Take Flight.”