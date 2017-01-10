Demolition to begin on east Columbus abandoned building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An abandoned building on the East Side has been called the “worst of the worst” commercial property in the city of Columbus, but come Wednesday morning, demolition will begin.

The property on Allegheny Avenue is an eyesore. According to the city, it’s accrued nearly $600,000 in fines since 2015. Most of the blighted property sits behind a chain-link fence, across from the Columbus Africentric Early College.

At the convenience store and carry-out next door, customers who live nearby were happy to hear the building would be demolished starting Wednesday morning.

“I think that it’s well-needed, something to be done about it, with the school and everything else here,” Dana Ross, a neighbor, said. “It’s just not good on the eyeballs.”

Rather than thinking about the eyesore it’s become, Arvin McGhee remembered its past.

“That place has history,” McGhee said. “I remember a lot of things about that area. It wasn’t always a lot.”

McGhee wants to know how he can get involved in what’s next. Neighbors have some ideas about what should be done with the property in place of the blighted building.

McGhee suggested “a nice little clothing store for the area.”

Ross had other ideas.

“A small chain grocery store, maybe,” Ross said. “A medical facility, even a phone store. Anything that we could—that the consumers could use.”

Demolition begins at 8am Wednesday and is expected to take two days to complete.