Deputies: 3 children inside Scioto Co. home when aunt shot and killed by suspect

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say one of the children inside the home called 911 to say her aunt was dead after being shot.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:04pm, Monday, a witness called 911 saying that a man was attempting to enter a residence across the street. A short while later, the witness told dispatchers that she heard several gunshots, and saw the man ran from the house before jumping into a van and driving away.

Deputies say a second 911 call was then received from a small child inside the home who said her Aunt had been shot and was dead inside the home. The child told dispatchers she was inside the home along with two other small children.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Amber Piguet, 25, dead. They also found the three children, ages seven and under inside the home.

After investigating and talking to witnesses, deputies arrested Carl L. Hayden, 65, of South Webster Ohio.

Hayden has been charged with first degree murder and is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call 740-351-1091.