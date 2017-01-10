Fort Lauderdale witness describes chaotic scene

Matt Edwards By Published: Updated:
witness-speaks

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Sagona family of Dublin’s winter getaway was excellent — their 10-day cruise took them out of chilly Ohio to much more tropical environments.

When the day arrived to come home, they got to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport well before they needed to be there, so they decided to have lunch at an airport restaurant.

“I don’t think we were sitting there for a minute and all the sudden this crowd running through the terminal,” Jim Sagona explained. “It was like all of the sudden being in a movie.”

Jim shielded his youngest daughter before escaping onto the tarmac. His family was briefly split up but found each other amongst the chaos.

The family decided to rent a car and drive back to Ohio, an unexpected twist to their vacation plan, but one they were more than happy to have the ability to do.

“We do truly feel blessed,” Sagona said. “We grieve for the families that lost loved ones there.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s