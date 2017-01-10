Girl reunited with bear left behind during airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WCMH) — One silver lining has emerged from the darkness of the Fort Lauderdale shooting last week: A little girl was reunited with her teddy bear.

During the chaos of the mass airport shooting, a girl named Courtney left her teddy bear named Rufus behind.

Distraught over leaving hear dear stuffed animal behind, Courtney’s mom Kim said Courtney worried herself sick and wasn’t able to sleep.

Kim turned to social media so she could reunite her 10-year-old daughter with her prized toy. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office saw the tweet and helped Kim reach a wider audience by retweeting it.

“This teddy bear was given to Courtney 10 years ago when my dad was dying,” Kim told WPLG Tuesday.

Just days later, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport employees found Rufus. He was among the thousands of items left behind in the chaotic scene.

Triumphant, the airport reached out to Kim to let her know Rufus was safe and sound, and today, Courtney and Rufus were reunited.