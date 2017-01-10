Hostage situation reported at University of Alabama credit union in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Richardson, there is a hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive. It started at 8:30 a.m.
It is reported that one suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.
We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as we receive it.
The University of Alabama just tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”
