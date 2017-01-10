Husband and wife die after he tries to save her from burning home

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) — The husband died trying to save his disabled wife, who was trapped inside their burning home.

“He’s a hero. He’ll be the bravest man I know,” Jamie Shepherd tells WMC.

According to Desoto County Sheriff Deputies, the fire started at about 1am, Sunday, in the couple’s fireplace. The husband Steve Jones, was initially able to make it out, but ran back inside to save his disabled wife, Sharon.

“He made it out, so he ran back in and he drug her out I was told to the front yard,” says Shepherd.

Steve was able to get Sharon out of the home, but both died at the hospital later.

Deputies say the fire appears to be accidental.