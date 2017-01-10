Investigators suspect ‘inside job’ in Kim Kardashian robbery

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian West poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian West poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) – Investigators focused Tuesday on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, after taking her chauffeur that night and his brother into custody.

Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

The officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned. Kardashian West’s bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.

Earlier this month, the starlet broke her silence on the robbery in a teaser for the Kardashian family’s reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

A spokeswoman for the reality star said she had no comment after Monday’s arrests.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s