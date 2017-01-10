Kroger throws Cincinnati woman surprise 100th birthday party

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – When a Cincinnati woman turned 100 years old, her special day was celebrated at her favorite shopping place.

Annie Pearl has been shopping at Kroger since 1945, WLWT reported. She visits the Queen City store at least once a week.

Even though she wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t attend her party, her family says she loves shopping there.

“This is a social thing for her. She loves coming to Kroger. In fact, she doesn’t even ride the motorized cart. She likes the experience of walking around the store and being greeted by everyone,” Lauren Goodwin, Annie Pearl’s granddaughter, said.

“She comes in every week and shops,” Kroger spokeswoman Patty Leesemann said. “We just wanted to show our appreciation.”

Kroger gave Pearl a gift card, that her family says is already burning a hole in her pocket.