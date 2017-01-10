Man’s 47-point buck takes another step toward being a world record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 47-point buck bagged by a man in Sumner County last November has completed a step toward becoming a world record for a non-typical deer rack.

Stephen Tucker, 26, hunted the deer with a muzzleloader. It has a unique set of antlers with 47 points totaling more than 300 inches in length.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officials from Boone and Crockett spent several hours scoring the buck—dubbed Tennessee Tucker Buck–on Monday.

The deer rack scored 312 3/8 in the Boone and Crockett tabulation. The tabulation was held after 60 days had passed since the original “wet” score indicated that the buck was a potential world record.

As it stands, the score will break the previous mark of 307 5/8 set by then 15-year old Tony Lovsteun in Albia, Iowa.

Wildlife officials say Tucker made his harvest from about 40 yards. It came on a land that his family has leased to farm for the past 40 years.

“I have truly been blessed and I am very thankful,” Tucker said after learning the rack’s score. “I have had a lot of phones calls and questions and have tried to be patient waiting through the process. I am very appreciative to my family, friends, and the TWRA, especially Capt. Dale Grandstaff, who has led me through the process. I believe he has been as excited about it as I have.”

TWRA Executive Director Ed Carter was present at the announcement of the pending world record harvest.

“I am so proud that a pending world record harvest has come from Tennessee, obviously, Carter said. “Just to know we have an, official world record, at least it is pending, in Tennessee means a lot to a lot of people.”

The certification process will now await another step as a pending world record. Another panel of Boone and Crockett scorers will again take measurements at the awards banquet in 2019.