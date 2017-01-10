Missing 5-year-old girl last seen at parents’ restaurant

NORTH CANTON, OH (WCMH) – Police in North Canton are looking for a 5-year-old girl last seen at her parents’ restaurant Monday night.

Ashley Zhao was last seen at Ang’s Asian Cuisine at 4925 Portage St. NW in North Canton around 5pm Monday, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say there is no evidence she was kidnapped, and previously she may have wandered out the restaurant’s back door, WKYC reported.

Police say they are concerned for Ashley’s safety, which is why they’re asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Ashley is described as an Asian female standing four feet tall, weighing 35 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

According to police, Ashley went to lay down in the back of the restaurant around 4pm. When her mom went to check on her around 9pm, Ashley was gone, WKYC reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3967.

