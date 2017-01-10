Three Blue Jackets named to NHL All Star team

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Two Blue Jackets players and Head Coach John Tortorella were selected to the 2017 NHL All Star Team.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and defenseman Seth Jones were been selected to participate in the 2017 All-Star Game taking place at the Staokes Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29, the League announced Tuesday.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Montreal’s Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith.

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty in their home rink.

