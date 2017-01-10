One juvenile dead after Licking County accident Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened at the intersection of Carroll Eastern Road and Lancaster Thornville Road.

The single-vehicle accident happened Monday evening around 8:30 pm.

The Licking County post of the State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. They said the vehicle was driving southbound on Lancaster Thornville Road, when it went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

The car then struck a utility pole.

There were five occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident. One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle.

They were transported to Fairfield Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. This passenger has been confirmed as a juvenile by the Highway Patrol, but they cannot release any more information at the time.

The accident is under investigation.