South Columbus home called a total loss after fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Firefighters are calling a south Columbus home a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 6pm on the 4600 block of Grandover Drive in Columbus.

When firefighters arrived, both a house and a car were on fire, and the fire was spreading quickly, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Firefighters initially battled the fire defensively for safety reasons, but later went inside after phone calls reporting children possibly being trapped in the lower level. When firefighters searched the home, they found nobody inside.

Firefighters said the children were actually in the lower level of the home next door. They are treating the mix-up as a misunderstanding.

Some ammunition inside the house also went off during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.