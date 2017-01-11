Child dies after being ejected from car in Muskingum Co.

ROSEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A 6-year-old child died after being ejected from a vehicle in Muskingum County on Wednesday, WHIZ-TV reports. 

According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, a vehicle went over an embankment and landed in the water near 6465 Fultonrose Road. He told WHIZ the child was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead under the vehicle.

Lutz told WHIZ that emergency personnel were able to rescue the child’s mother and a 9-year-old.

