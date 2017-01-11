Columbus police horse in critical condition after tumor discovered

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A horse with the Columbus Police Mounted Unit is hospitalized in critical condition after veterinarians found a tumor wrapped around his colon.

Willie, a 24-year-old Saddlebred was showing signs of colic last week, according to Columbus police. His partner of 10 years, Officer John Shoopman took him to the veterinary hospital for exploratory surgery.

Veterinarians found a large tumor wrapped around Willie’s colon. Veterinarians removed the tumor, but CPD says he took a turn for the worse Wednesday.

Willie has been with CPD for 11 years.

“I was about to write a retirement letter for Willie last year but he is one of the strongest, he is the strongest, horse we ever had. We needed him for the RNC Convention,” said Sgt. Robert Forsythe supervisor of CPD’s Mounted Unit.

CPD says they don’t know how long Willie has, saying it could be hours or days.

“We just wanted to let you know a horse, a 4-legged officer, loved by so many may be grazing in higher pastures soon,” CPD said.