Columbus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say Devonte Housley is a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that critically injured two people.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:50pm, January 27, 2016, a 20-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, met with Housley, 23, and Desean Foose, 23, to purchase an iPhone.

Police say Housley and Foose had posted a fake advertisement on a social media site to lure victims into an ambush at a vacant apartment.

Both the man and woman were shot and transported to an area hospital where they underwent emergency surgery and survived.

Foose would later be taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police continue to search for Housley, who is from Youngstown, and they say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Housley is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, and he has connections in Columbus, Cleveland and Youngstown.

Anyone with info pertaining to the location of Devonte J. Housley can contact the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614- 461-8477.