Community rallies around ‘superhero’ boy with cancer

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — In his hometown of Reynoldsburg, everyone knows Braxton Long.

In nearby Pataskala, he’s even a member of law enforcement.

“It helps me feel safer,” Braxton says.

It’s quite a resume for an 8-year-old: Celebrity, police officer, and superhero.

He was diagnosed in Oct. 2014, and his mom Brittany says the family came up with the idea of calling him “SuperBraxton.”

The diagnosis showed he had brain cancer. Last month, an MRI revealed the disease had spread. On January 4, Braxton was placed in hospice. He’s responded to the situation the way any true superhero would.

The community has stepped up to keep Braxton busy, along with his parents and two sisters. The latest example–“Hero Night” at the Reynoldsburg Chic-Fil-A, which is going on until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Long family, plus it’s a chance for other superheroes to meet the famous Super Braxton.

“We just focus every day on making as many memories as we can,” Brittany said. “Having as much fun as we can and making the most out of each day.”

If you can’t make it to Superhero Night, click here to donate to Braxton’s GoFundMe.