Crews find more debris in Lake Erie from crashed plane

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources boat heads out to Lake Erie to help in the recovery operation of a missing plane, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 near Cleveland. Crews searching Lake Erie on Friday found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared more than a week ago. (Marvin Fong/The Plain Dealer via AP)
An Ohio Department of Natural Resources boat heads out to Lake Erie to help in the recovery operation of a missing plane, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 near Cleveland. Crews searching Lake Erie on Friday found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared more than a week ago. (Marvin Fong/The Plain Dealer via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Crews are finding more debris in Lake Erie from the wreckage of a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared nearly two weeks ago near Cleveland.

The search resumed Wednesday after rough weather a day before forced recovery crews to stay out of the water.

City officials describe some of the latest debris recovered as being large pieces.

Divers earlier this week located part of the fuselage, several seats and an engine from the plane that vanished from radar soon after taking off from downtown Cleveland on Dec. 29.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the cockpit voice recorder seems to have captured the entire flight. The NTSB will develop a detailed, written transcript of the sounds.

All six people who were on board are presumed dead. Human remains from one person have been found.

The search has been slow because of limited visibility underwater, ice and high winds.

