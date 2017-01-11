Ezekiel Elliott uninjured after minor car accident

FRISCO, TX (WCMH) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor crash Wednesday morning, according to the NFL.

No injuries were reported after the fender-bender. Elliott took to Twitter to say he was ok, and noted he had “been in bigger collisions.” He was on his way to work.

The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. CST in Frisco, about a mile away from the team’s facility.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

In 2015, Elliott was cited for driving on a suspended license after a crash on State Route 315 near Lane Avenue.