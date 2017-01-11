Ezekiel Elliott uninjured after minor car accident

nbc4-icon By Published:
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs past Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs past Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FRISCO, TX (WCMH) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor crash Wednesday morning, according to the NFL. 

No injuries were reported after the fender-bender. Elliott took to Twitter to say he was ok, and noted he had “been in bigger collisions.” He was on his way to work.

The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. CST in Frisco, about a mile away from the team’s facility.

In 2015, Elliott was cited for driving on a suspended license after a crash on State Route 315 near Lane Avenue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s