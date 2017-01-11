Facial reconstruction released for woman found dead in Marion Co. in 2007

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Authorities have released the facial reconstruction of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Marion County in 2007.

Marion County officials are trying to identify the woman. Her remains were found approximately 100 feet east of Victory Road on March 10, 2007.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey released the images Wednesday.

The woman “is believed to have been Caucasian and may have been between 15 and 22 years old at the time of her death. She is estimated to have been between 5’3″ and 5’9″ and between 100 to 150 pounds.” Officials say her teeth “were all well cared for and had no obvious dental work or fillings. No clothing, jewelry, or other items were found with the remains.”

Shawn Grate admitted to the woman’s death last year.

Anyone w/ info is urged to contact Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120. https://t.co/j8kjVUYY6t pic.twitter.com/38sp0D9pWY — Ohio AG Mike DeWine (@OhioAG) January 11, 2017

For more, visit DeWine’s website.

Anyone with information about the woman, or who thinks she may be a missing friend or relative, should contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.