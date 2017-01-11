For $50 you can get a selfie with Johnny Manziel

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — The former Cleveland Browns quarterback will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the Super Bowl next month, for a price.

According to NBC Sports, Manziel will be at two different Stadium Signatures stores in Houston, February 2 and February 3, to meet fans.

The Stadium Signatures Facebook page says selfies with the Browns’ 2014 first-round pick will cost $50. Manziel will sign any item for $99, and for an extra $29 the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner will personally inscribe those items.

Manziel was released by the Browns in March of last year.