For $50 you can get a selfie with Johnny Manziel

nbc4-icon By Published:
(AP file)
(AP file)

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — The former Cleveland Browns quarterback will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the Super Bowl next month, for a price.

According to NBC Sports, Manziel will be at two different Stadium Signatures stores in Houston, February 2 and February 3, to meet fans.

The Stadium Signatures Facebook page says selfies with the Browns’ 2014 first-round pick will cost $50. Manziel will sign any item for $99, and for an extra $29 the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner will personally inscribe those items.

Manziel was released by the Browns in March of last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s