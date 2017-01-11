Gun store owner shoots at would-be robbers, killing one

*WARNING* Some viewers may find the video disturbing

nbc news By Published:
shooting

MABLETON, GA (NBC News) — The owner of a Georgia gun shop says he had no choice but to open fire on two armed suspects when they entered his store.

Police say two armed men burst into Jimmy Groover’s Dixie Gun and Pawn store and attempted to hold up the store owner at gunpoint Monday.

What the men weren’t aware of was that Groover was also armed.

In the video, Groover can be seen picking up his gun and opening fire on the men, killing one of the suspects.

The other suspect ran off, and police are still searching for him.

Police say it is unlikely Groover will be charged because he acted in self-defense.

