Leotard wearing bandit breaks into store to steal leotards

leotardweb

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who obviously has a thing for leotards.

“Barely any kids things. It was mostly adults. Maybe a handful of kids leotards,” Krystal Bryant, owner of Degage Dancewear, told KMBC of the merchandise the taken.

The suspect originally broke into the store using a crowbar and stolen multiple leotards, but he wasn’t finished. Police said he returned the same night, this time wearing a leotard, to steal even more leotards.

KMBC reports the suspect also stole things like the safe, but he also took other unusual things like dresses, and books of merchandise.

“I would love to see him caught. Just the damage that he’s doing to people who don’t deserve this. The weirdest break in I’ve ever seen in my life,” Bryant said.

Police are still searching for the leotard bandit.

