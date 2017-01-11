One in stable condition after shooting in west Columbus

nbc4-icon By Published:
shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a person was shot Thursday afternoon on the west side of Columbus.

Officers and medics were called to the intersection of Dakota Avenue and West Broad Street around 2:58 p.m. Police say the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no information on the victim’s age or gender.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.

