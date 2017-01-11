Police, citizens join forces for active shooter training

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — It’s a yearly training exercise the Dublin police put together for the public, attracting nearly 30 local residents for the unique lesson.

Officers say while active shooter situations are very unpredictable and can evolve quickly, your chance of survival is best if you are prepared. That’s why 15-year-old Caitlyn O’Brien was at the Dublin Community Rec Center on Wednesday to participate.

“It’s definitely scary to think about it happening, but knowing that there’s something I personally can do and know that in that situation I will know what to do is very comforting,” said O’Brien.

An active shooter situation can happen anywhere: a movie theater, at the office and even at school. Dublin police say it’s important to note that the people are the real “first responders” during those instances, and it’s important that they know what to do even if the likelihood of this happening is slim.

They say it about teaching life-saving techniques to everyday people: not to wave your cell phone at a police officer, or never hug an officer while the threat is still active. They break it all down to three keys which are to run, hide, and fight. Those keys are things that most in the training were surprised to learn.

“I’ll have a little bit more knowledge maybe if something does happen; I know I’ll have to get out of there as quickly as possible,” said Dublin resident Ernie Pfund.

Dublin Police say they will have another active shooter training on February 15 because of a high demand.