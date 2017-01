EATON, OH (WDTN) – An Eaton, Ohio teen is missing after police say she ran away from home.

Sixteen-year-old Jami Hounshell ran away from her home in Eaton Jan. 8. She is 5’7″ and 140 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of an outline of a heart on her left upper arm that says “lil sister”

She also goes by the name “Alex.” She is believed to have left in a 2000 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the plates GOY6855.

Police believe she left town with 19-year-old Dalton Knisley.