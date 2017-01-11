Police: Mother charged with attempted murder after baby found in plastic container

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Police have charged a juvenile mother with attempted murder after they found her baby in a plastic container.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue NW, on January 5 at 9:22 a.m, to investigate a “suspicious circumstance” call involving a newborn child.

Officers were told that the mother of a newborn baby had recently given birth to the child at her home.

Officers say they spoke with her and after initial denials about the newborn infant, an officer heard the baby in the room.

An officer found the infant inside of a closed plastic container, then handed the baby to medical personnel on scene.

Both the infant and the mother were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained petitions charging the juvenile mother with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and felony child neglect.

On January 7, the mother was taken to Coynter Springs Detention Center.