Police searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct an 8-year-old boy.

The incident happened near the entrance of the Jim Norick Arena at the fairgrounds, where an estimated 7,000 people were attending the Junior Open Wrestling Championship.

Security cameras captured the attempt.

“In the photographs, you see the adult approach the child, pick him up and then start walking with him,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Right now, police are looking for the man to simply talk to him.

“It’s unclear if this is a child he thought he knew and had made a mistake or whatever reason. We want to know why he was trying to pick up this child and walk off with him,” Knight said.

The event director of the wrestling tournament said there were plenty of security guards at the event, but none of them saw what happened.

He added the photos are making their way throughout the wrestling community and, so far, no one has said they know who the man is.

