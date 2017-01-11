Police: Two people injured after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say two people were taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting on the city’s east side.

Columbus police said two people were found injured near the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue just before 10pm Wednesday. The victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police did not release any immediate information on a suspect. They believe the shooting is related to reports of shots fired on Miller Avenue, but the incidents remain under investigation.

