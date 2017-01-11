Taco Bell unveils ‘naked’ chalupa with fried chicken shell

The Naked Chicken Chalupa (CREDIT: Taco Bell)
IRVINE, CA (WCMH) — Taco Bell says it is “clucking the trend” of fried chicken with their new chalupa, which has a shell made of chicken.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa is available nationwide on Jan. 26.

The shell “is made with four ounces of marinated, all-white-meat, antibiotic-free chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch.”

It’s available for $2.99 and will also be part of a $5 Box.

