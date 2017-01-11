Texas deputy accused of recording sex act with small dog

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (WCMH) – A Sheriff’s deputy in Texas was arrested after investigators say he posted a video of himself performing a sex act with an animal.

Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. was relieved of duty upon his arrest, KTRK reported.

“The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a sheriff’s office employee is found to be involved,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were tipped off to Susaita is charged with obscenity, a misdemeanor. KPRC reported he is out of jail on a $5,000 bond. His next court date is January 17.