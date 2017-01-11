VIDEO: Man attacks police with logging chain

LA CROSSE, WI (WCMH) – Police in Wisconsin say a man was shot by officers after he came after them while swinging a piece of logging chain.

WXOW reports that officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance on December 30. The suspect, 46-year-old Daniel Lexvold, was gone when police arrived.

A short time later, they pulled him over on a nearby road. Police called for backup when they say Lexvold became uncooperative.

Police said that Lexvold got out of his car and started swinging a length of logging chain. Officers attempted to stop him using bean bag rounds and a stun gun, but they said Lexvold continued to come at officers.

Lexvold hit the hood of a cruiser and a police K9 before he was shot by two officers.

Lexvold was hospitalized and arrested upon his release.