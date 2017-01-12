12-year-old boy demands pulls gun on classmate, demands chicken nugget

FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. McDonald’s had signaled changes were in store in late 2014, and the company said it was evaluating the cooking procedures and ingredients for its core menu items. McDonald's said it is testing Chicken McNuggets made without artificial additives and fresh beef instead of frozen beef for some burgers. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) – A 12-year-old boy is in custody after police say he pulled a gun on a classmate and demanded she give him a chicken nugget.

It happened earlier this week when the boy saw a girl buy chicken nuggets at a McDonalds at Lexington Avenue and 103rd Street in New York, WPIX reported.

The boy asked the girl for a nugget, but she refused.

NYPD officials then said the boy followed the girl into a train station, pointed a gun at her head and again demanded a nugget. The girl pushed the gun away from her head boarded a train unharmed.

The boy was arrested Wednesday after the girl reported the incident to her school.

