A look at events surrounding President-elect Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

With those words at noon on January 20, 2016, Donald J. Trump will officially become the 45th President of the United States.

The inauguration weekend includes more than just the swearing in ceremony. Here’s a look at the weekend’s events.

Thursday, January 19

Wreath Laying

A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, January 19 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Welcome concert

This celebration at the Lincoln Memorial is the official kick-off to the inaugural events. The concert will include an appearance by the President-elect and Vice President-elect.

Friday, January 20

Before President-elect Trump is sworn in, he will stay at Blair House, “the president’s guest house,” NBC Washington reports. On Inauguration Day morning, he will have coffee with President Barack Obama and attend a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Inaugural Swearing-In ceremony

President-elect Trump will be sworn in as president on the west side of the Capitol building. Opening remarks begin at 11:30am.

Trump’s inauguration will be the 56th formal Presidential Inaugural ceremony. The ceremony has taken place at 10 different locations over the years, including the west side of the Capitol, the east side of the Capitol, New York’s Federal Hall, Congress Hall in Philadelphia, the old Supreme Court chamber and aboard Air Force One.

16-year-old Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Inaugural Parade

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will follow the President and Vice-President from the Capitol to the White House.

Saturday, January 21

National Prayer Service

An interfaith prayer service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral the day after Trump is sworn in.