AEP reports more than 1,800 without power in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP says it is working to restore power to about 1,867 customers after an outage in northwest Columbus.

According to AEP, crews are working to restore to customers in the area of Riverside Drive, south of S.R. 161.

No cause for the power outage was given and there’s no estimated time of restoration.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.