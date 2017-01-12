AEP reports more than 1,800 without power in northwest Columbus

outage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP says it is working to restore power to about 1,867 customers after an outage in northwest Columbus.

According to AEP, crews are working to restore to customers in the area of Riverside Drive, south of S.R. 161.

No cause for the power outage was given and there’s no estimated time of restoration.

