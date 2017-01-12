After 10 month search, suspect who fled from Mifflin Twp. police captured

Related Coverage Police: Escaped felon assaulted Mifflin Township officer before running off

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect who officials say assaulted a Mifflin Township police officer and fled from the police station 10 months ago has been arrested.

Columbus police announced Thursday evening that Dewayne Sears is in police custody. Court records show he is facing charges of aggravated robbery and escape.

In March, police said Sears was arrested by Mifflin Township police. Surveillance video shows a man in police custody shoving a police officer and running out a door.

Police believe Sears and his girlfriend fled to Alabama about eight months ago. Officers received a tip that they were back in the Columbus area working at a restaurant. Both Sears and his girlfriend were arrested without incident.

Sears is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.