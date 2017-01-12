Bought Milk? You could get cash from a lawsuit settlement

If you bought milk in one of 16 states at any time in the past 13 years, you might be eligible for some cash.

It’s part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit alleging some dairy co-ops conspired to reduce the size of their herds to raise the price of milk.

The lawsuit includes Michigan, West Virginia, Washington DC and about a dozen other states.

The payout is unclear. A $52 million pool will be divided among lawyers and every consumer who signs up. A website for filing claims says individuals could receive $45 to $70, but it also gives an example of a fixed $30 payment.

“Depends on how many people apply,” UW-Madison agricultural economist Robert Cropp, an expert witness in the case, said. “But I don’t think we’re looking at very many bucks.”

The deadline to sign up for a share of the payout is January 31 at www.boughtmilk.com.

You’ll be asked to provide your name and email address and confirm which of four statements apply to you.