Buckeye Alert issued after student robbed on OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man involved in a strong-arm robbery on the east side of OSU campus Thursday evening.

Ohio State officials put out a Buckeye Alert announcing a female student was restrained and had her cellphone stolen near Dreese Laboratories. The alert stated she was approached from behind and no weapons were seen or implied.

The suspect then fled northbound on Neil Avenue towards the Northwest Garage.

The suspect is described as a college-aged, Asian male, with black hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing blue jeans and a black backpack. OSU police are actively investigating and are asking the community to report any known details by calling 614-292-2121.

