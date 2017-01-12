Cincinnati-area man pleads guilty after filming tenants in their bathrooms

MILFORD, OH (WDTN) – A Cincinnati-area man pleaded guilty to charges related to voyeurism and burglary after he filmed tenants in their bathrooms.

Police began investigating after a female resident discovered a hidden camera mounted in the vent of her bathroom.

The maintenance man, 66-year-old Gerald Rowe, of Milford, mounted the cameras to capture the female residents’ activities in their bathrooms, according to a press release from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In each of the apartments, the camera captured the female residents in “states of undress.” One video recovered by detectives showed images of Rowe’s face while installing the camera. Rowe was interviewed by detectives and admitted to installing the cameras in the five different apartments, according to the release.